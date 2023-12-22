Friday will feature a projected close NHL outing between the Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5, -105 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 15 of 32 games this season.

The Blackhawks will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 29 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Chicago has not played a game this season shorter than -115 moneyline odds.

Montreal is 11-18 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 3-6-1 6.3 1.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.20 5 15.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 8-2 4-5-1 6.2 2.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.60 3.20 7 18.4% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

