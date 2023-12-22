Coming off a win last time out, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Blackhawks and Canadiens meet on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Canadiens Blackhawks 3-2 MON

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blackhawks' 73 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 19 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 31 12 16 28 27 29 41.2% Philipp Kurashev 24 6 12 18 13 13 53.4% Nick Foligno 31 6 9 15 11 23 46.7% Jason Dickinson 31 9 5 14 12 25 47% Ryan Donato 29 5 7 12 14 25 43.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.3 goals per game (107 in total), 25th in the league.

The Canadiens have 87 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players