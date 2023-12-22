Should you wager on Anthony Beauvillier to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In two of 31 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

