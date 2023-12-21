Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waupaca County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawano Community High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
