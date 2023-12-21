Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Oneida County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Wakefield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rhinelander High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Merrill, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
