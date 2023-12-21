Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
