Marquette vs. Bucknell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-0) and the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-51 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
In their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Sunday 99-91 against Appalachian State.
Marquette vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Bucknell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 78, Bucknell 51
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best win this season came in a 76-70 victory against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on December 13.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- Marquette has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Golden Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 52) on November 25
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 87) on November 11
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 94) on December 10
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 104) on November 24
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Jordan King: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.
