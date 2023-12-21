We have high school basketball action in Marinette County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibraltar High School at Pembine High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 21

6:55 PM CT on December 21 Location: Pembine, WI

Pembine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibraltar High School at Goodman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Goodman, WI

Goodman, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21

7:15 PM CT on December 21 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wausaukee High School at Niagara High School