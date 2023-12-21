Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albany High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- Conference: Six Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
