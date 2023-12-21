Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic matchup at Fiserv Forum on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.4 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (31.5).

He has pulled down 11.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (11.5).

Thursday's assist over/under for Antetokounmpo (5.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +118)

Thursday's over/under for Banchero is 20.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is equal to Thursday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.