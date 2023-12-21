The Orlando Magic (16-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 47% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Bucks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The Bucks put up 124.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 110.1 the Magic give up.

Milwaukee is 18-5 when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 126.2 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game away from home.

Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 119 points per game, compared to 119.6 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Bucks have performed better at home this year, sinking 14.5 per game, compared to 14.2 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38% three-point percentage at home and a 38.6% clip away from home.

