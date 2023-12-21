The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) are favored (by 8.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Magic 115

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 8.5)

Magic (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Bucks have covered the spread less often than the Magic this season, tallying an ATS record of 12-15-0, as opposed to the 17-9-0 record of the Magic.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the total 50% of the time this season (13 out of 26). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (19 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 20-6, a better tally than the Magic have put up (7-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are giving up 119.2 points per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well offensively, scoring 124.7 points per contest (second-best).

Milwaukee is grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks are draining 14.4 treys per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.2% three-point percentage (third-best).

