The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 19, Lopez put up 14 points and six blocks in a 132-119 win against the Spurs.

In this piece we'll examine Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 13.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 19.3 19.3 PR -- 17.9 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Lopez's Bucks average 105.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 40.6 rebounds per contest, which is best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic have given up 23.3 per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brook Lopez vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 21 9 3 1 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.