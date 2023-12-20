Big East opponents square off when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • Creighton has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays average are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
  • Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

  • Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow.
  • When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Creighton scored 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did on the road (72.5).
  • The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.6).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Villanova scored 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).
  • The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • At home, Villanova drained 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

