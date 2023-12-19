The Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Marquette vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -4.5 144.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In five of nine games this season, Marquette and its opponents have gone over 144.5 points.

Marquette has an average total of 147.4 in its games this year, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

This season, Marquette has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Golden Eagles have entered three games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.

Marquette has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Marquette vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 5 55.6% 80.2 154.8 67.2 130.7 146.1 Providence 2 20% 74.6 154.8 63.5 130.7 142.1

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Golden Eagles average 16.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Friars allow (63.5).

Marquette has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Marquette vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-5-0 2-4 3-6-0 Providence 5-5-0 0-1 2-8-0

Marquette vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Providence 16-1 Home Record 15-2 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

