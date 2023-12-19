The Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Providence Betting Trends

Marquette is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this season.

Providence has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

This year, games featuring the Friars have hit the over just twice.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

