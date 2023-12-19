Tuesday's game that pits the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:30 PM on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-5.1)

Marquette (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Providence's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Marquette's is 4-5-0. The Friars are 2-8-0 and the Golden Eagles are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 80.2 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The 32.9 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 313th in the country, 1.7 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents grab.

Marquette makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from deep (174th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 31.9%.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 10.0 (50th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

