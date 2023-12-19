Khris Middleton's Milwaukee Bucks take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 128-119 win versus the Rockets, Middleton tallied 20 points.

Now let's examine Middleton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.5 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.6 PRA -- 21.5 24.2 PR -- 17.3 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs give up 122.2 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.2 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 28th in the NBA, allowing 28.6 per contest.

The Spurs concede 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 29 19 3 10 1 0 1

