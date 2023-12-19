Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Horlick High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westosha Central High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.