Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Iron County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iron County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hurley High School at Mercer High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mercer, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.