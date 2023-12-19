Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 128-119 win against the Rockets, Lillard totaled 39 points, 11 assists and three steals.

We're going to examine Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.8 26.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists 7.5 7.1 8.0 PRA -- 37.3 39.2 PR -- 30.2 31.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.6



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.1 per contest.

Lillard is averaging 8.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lillard's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.2 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Spurs have conceded 46.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28.6 assists per contest.

Allowing 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 31 37 1 12 7 0 1 12/14/2022 36 37 5 8 7 0 2 11/15/2022 40 22 2 11 2 1 0

