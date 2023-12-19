Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Clark County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loyal High School at Pittsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pittsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.