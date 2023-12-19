Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) and San Antonio Spurs (4-21) will clash on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Damian Lillard and Victor Wembanyama are players to watch for the Bucks and Spurs, respectively.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSW

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks defeated the Rockets on Sunday, 128-119. Their top scorer was Lillard with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 39 5 11 3 0 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 17 3 0 0 1 Khris Middleton 20 3 2 0 0 1

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.2 points, 5.1 assists and 11 boards per game, shooting 61.5% from the field (eighth in league).

Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 1.1 assists and 6.6 boards per contest.

Khris Middleton's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.0 12.0 5.6 1.8 1.3 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.5 4.7 8.0 1.1 0.5 3.6 Brook Lopez 12.8 4.3 2.1 0.7 3.1 1.9 Bobby Portis 13.2 6.7 0.8 0.5 0.6 1.3 Khris Middleton 11.9 5.2 3.4 0.8 0.0 1.2

