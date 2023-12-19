Brook Lopez's Milwaukee Bucks take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 128-119 win against the Rockets, Lopez totaled 18 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 12.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.1 PRA -- 19.2 19.2 PR -- 17.8 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Spurs

Lopez has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Lopez's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are 27th in the NBA, giving up 122.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

The Spurs give up 28.6 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 11 2 0 1 2 0 11/11/2022 30 19 3 2 3 2 1

