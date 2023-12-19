Nathan MacKinnon and Connor Bedard are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks meet at United Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Bedard has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in 30 games for Chicago, good for 26 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 18 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 24 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Jason Dickinson has 14 points so far, including nine goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 47 points in 31 games (14 goals and 33 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 15 goals and 24 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6

