Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their battle versus the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Several of the most prolific contributors for the Eagles and the Seahawks will have player props available for this contest if you are trying to make player prop wagers.

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +500

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +750

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 82.5 (-113) Kenneth Gainwell - - 8.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert - - 42.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 242.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 60.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 58.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 52.5 (-113) Geno Smith 243.5 (-114) - - Noah Fant - - 21.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 63.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 48.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 43.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 33.5 (-113) -

