Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bayfield County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Shore High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.