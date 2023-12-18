When the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, A.J. Brown will face a Seahawks pass defense featuring Tre Brown. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 165.8 12.8 4 26 11.52

A.J. Brown vs. Tre Brown Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown's team-high 1,258 yards as a receiver have come on 90 receptions (out of 131 targets) with seven touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Philadelphia is No. 13 in the NFL, at 234.3 yards per game (3,046 total passing yards).

The Eagles' scoring average on offense is 26.3 points per game, sixth-highest in the NFL.

Philadelphia ranks 22nd in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.4 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Eagles have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 42 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,167 (243.6 per game). It also ranks 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

So far this year, the Seahawks rank 26th in the NFL with 24.5 points allowed per game, and they rank 28th in total yards allowed with 367 given up per game.

Seattle has allowed eight players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Tre Brown Rec. Targets 131 35 Def. Targets Receptions 90 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1258 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.8 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 425 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

