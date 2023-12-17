Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
Can we expect Reese Johnson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.