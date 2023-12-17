Baltimore (10-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under for the contest is 42 points.

Interested in live betting the Ravens/Jaguars matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Ravens have been winning after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jaguars have been winning eight times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have won the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost five times, and tied four times in 13 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost two times, and tied three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Ravens have had the lead 10 times and have been losing three times.

The Jaguars have been winning eight times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (7-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.2 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Jaguars have won the second half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (3-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

