How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Packers Insights
- The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (21.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).
- The Packers average 33.5 fewer yards per game (329.3), than the Buccaneers allow per contest (362.8).
- Green Bay rushes for 106.3 yards per game, just 7.5 more yards than the 98.8 that Tampa Bay allows per contest.
- This year, the Packers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (19).
Packers Home Performance
- The Packers' average points scored (19.7) and allowed (19.5) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 21.5 and 20.5, respectively.
- At home, the Packers accumulate 335 yards per game and concede 319.5. That's more than they gain overall (329.3), but less than they allow (342.1).
- Green Bay accumulates 233.2 passing yards per game in home games (10.2 more than its overall average), and gives up 200.2 at home (same as overall).
- The Packers accumulate 101.8 rushing yards per game at home (4.5 less than their overall average), and give up 119.3 at home (22.5 less than overall).
- At home, the Packers convert 43.2% of third downs and allow 45.5% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.4%), and more than they allow (40.8%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|W 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|W 27-19
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|L 24-22
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|1/7/2024
|Chicago
|-
|-
