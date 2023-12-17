Entering this week's action, the Green Bay Packers (6-7) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

In their last outing, the Packers lost 24-22 to the New York Giants.

Last time out, the Buccaneers won 29-25 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable
A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable
Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful
Quay Walker LB Shoulder Questionable
Kingsley Enagbare LB Toe Limited Participation In Practice
Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable
Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable
Tedarrell Slaton DL Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable
Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Jayden Reed WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Chris Godwin WR Knee Questionable
Ryan Neal S Back Out
Zach Triner LS Elbow Questionable
Devin White LB Foot Questionable
Vita Vea NT Toe Questionable
Carlton Davis CB Groin Out
Jamel Dean CB Ankle Questionable
William Gholston DL Knee Out

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Packers Season Insights

  • The Packers are averaging 329.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 342.1 yards per game.
  • The Packers are totaling 21.5 points per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.5 points per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.
  • The Packers are averaging 223.0 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th in NFL), and they are giving up 200.2 passing yards per game (eighth) on defense.
  • Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (141.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 106.3 rushing yards per game.
  • The Packers rank 15th in the league with an even turnover margin after forcing 15 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) and committing 15 (eighth in the NFL).

Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145)
  • Total: 42.5 points

