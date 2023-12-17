Star pass-catcher Mike Evans will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into their battle against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for the best performers in this game between the Packers and the Buccaneers, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Patrick Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +600

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +550

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 46.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 33.5 (-113) Jordan Love 248.5 (-113) - - Jayden Reed - 16.5 (-114) 51.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 70.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 212.5 (-113) - - Rachaad White - 69.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 24.5 (-113)

