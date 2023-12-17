The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) will look to upset the Green Bay Packers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Packers and Buccaneers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Packers have had the lead five times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers have had the lead three times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied two times in 13 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have been winning after the first half in six games (4-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have been leading five times (4-1 in those games), have been trailing six times (1-5), and have been tied two times (1-1).

2nd Half

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (3-3 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (1-3), and they've tied in the second half in three games (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 10.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games (4-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

