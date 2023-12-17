Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
