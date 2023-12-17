How to Watch the Marquette vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 67.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 57.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
- The 80.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 12.2 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.
- Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Golden Eagles are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)
- Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 87-52
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-62
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|W 76-70
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/31/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
