The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 67.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 57.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.

Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 12.2 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).

Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)

16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62) Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule