The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers' 67.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 57.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 57.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.
  • Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The 80.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 12.2 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).
  • Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The Golden Eagles are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)
  • Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Pennsylvania W 87-52 Al McGuire Center
12/10/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-62 Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton W 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 Appalachian State - Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Bucknell - Al McGuire Center
12/31/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

