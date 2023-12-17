Sunday's contest between the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-56 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

Their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Wednesday 76-70 against Creighton.

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 81, Appalachian State 56

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles beat the No. 20-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Golden Eagles have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 56) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 81) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 94) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 24

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)

16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62) Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 80.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +227 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game.

