Marquette vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest between the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-56 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.
Their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Wednesday 76-70 against Creighton.
Marquette vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 81, Appalachian State 56
Other Big East Predictions
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles beat the No. 20-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- The Golden Eagles have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 13
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 56) on November 25
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 81) on November 11
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 94) on December 10
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 24
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)
- Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles average 80.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +227 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game.
