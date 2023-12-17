When the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Malik Heath get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has added seven grabs for 74 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 14 times.

Heath, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 1 6 1

