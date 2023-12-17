Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In two of 28 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Reichel's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
