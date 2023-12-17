Will Lukas Reichel score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Reichel's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

