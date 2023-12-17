When the Green Bay Packers (6-7) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) match up on December 17 at Lambeau Field, Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Jordan Love vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 13 Games Played 13 61.5% Completion % 62.6% 3,084 (237.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,934 (225.7) 23 Touchdowns 20 11 Interceptions 8 233 (17.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 154 (11.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Buccaneers are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (20.8 per game), ranking 13th in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 3,433 passing yards allowed (264.1 per game).

Against the run, the Buccaneers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,284 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks 16th with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Tampa Bay is 26th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 42.0%. It is fourth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 41.9%.

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Packers Defensive Stats

