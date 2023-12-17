Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Reed's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Jayden Reed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 15, Reed has 48 receptions for 540 yards -- 11.3 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 74 occasions.

Keep an eye on Reed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Packers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/ankle): 25 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 48 540 216 5 11.3

Reed Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.