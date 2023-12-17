Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon? See our Weekly Women's Horizon Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Power Rankings
1. Green Bay
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 87-54 vs Saint Louis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin-Parkside
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
2. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: L 104-75 vs Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Miss
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: L 78-76 vs Western Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Aquinas College
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
4. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 75-66 vs Northern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: W 59-52 vs Eastern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Viterbo
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Wright State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: L 69-48 vs Bowling Green
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 55-47 vs Saint Bonaventure
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Canisius
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Oakland
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-17
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: L 78-65 vs Toledo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
9. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: W 71-65 vs Charleston (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairmont State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
10. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Kentucky State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 84-74 vs Eastern Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.