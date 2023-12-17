Will Filip Roos Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Filip Roos a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Filip Roos score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Roos 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 17 games last season, Roos scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He did not score versus the Canucks last season in one game (zero shots).
- Roos produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Roos' shooting percentage last season was 5.3%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.
- The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
