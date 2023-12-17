Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lillard tallied 33 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 146-114 win versus the Pistons.

Let's break down Lillard's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.2 25.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.8 Assists 7.5 6.9 7.9 PRA -- 36.5 38.4 PR -- 29.6 30.5 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.3



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Lillard has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.3% of his team's total makes.

Lillard is averaging 8.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lillard's Bucks average 105 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 105.1 points per game.

The Rockets allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 22.7 per game.

The Rockets give up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 39 71 6 6 13 0 0 12/17/2022 33 25 3 10 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.