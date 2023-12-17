Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
32.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 32.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Sunday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -115)
  • The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Sunday (25.5).
  • His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).
  • Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under.
  • He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -149)
  • The 12.8 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Sunday.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
  • Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 18.5-point over/under for Sengun on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 16.4 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 2.1 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (18.5).
  • He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is the same as Sunday's assist over/under.
  • VanVleet has made three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.