Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -104)

The 32.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Sunday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Sunday (25.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 12.8 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 18.5-point over/under for Sengun on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 16.4 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 2.1 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (18.5).

He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is the same as Sunday's assist over/under.

VanVleet has made three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

