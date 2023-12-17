Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Rockets on December 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|32.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -104)
- The 32.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Sunday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|7.5 (Over: +116)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Sunday (25.5).
- His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).
- Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under.
- He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -149)
- The 12.8 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Sunday.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
- Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: +100)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
- The 18.5-point over/under for Sengun on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).
- Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
- The 16.4 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 2.1 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (18.5).
- He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is the same as Sunday's assist over/under.
- VanVleet has made three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
