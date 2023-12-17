The Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (13-9), winners of five straight.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.

The Bucks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The Bucks put up 19.1 more points per game (124.2) than the Rockets give up (105.1).

When Milwaukee scores more than 105.1 points, it is 18-6.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 125.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is ceding 119.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.

The Bucks are averaging 14.3 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% on the road.

