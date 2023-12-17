Two streaking teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak allive against the Bucks, winners of three straight. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -7.5 230.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 20 of 25 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points.
  • Milwaukee has an average point total of 243.5 in its games this year, 13 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 11-14-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 20 80% 124.2 233.7 119.2 224.3 235.9
Rockets 5 22.7% 109.5 233.7 105.1 224.3 220

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed worse at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.
  • The Bucks put up 124.2 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 105.1 the Rockets allow.
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 105.1 points, it is 11-13 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Bucks and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 11-14 4-6 17-8
Rockets 17-5 3-0 7-15

Bucks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Bucks Rockets
124.2
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
11-13
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
18-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
119.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.1
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
1-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-4
4-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-7

