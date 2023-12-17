The Houston Rockets (8-9), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

Damian Lillard posts 25.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Brook Lopez posts 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Malik Beasley posts 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 54% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets are receiving 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.

Jalen Green gets the Rockets 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this season.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Bucks Rockets 121.1 Points Avg. 110.1 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.2 49.5% Field Goal % 47% 37.3% Three Point % 35.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.