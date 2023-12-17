Two hot teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak intact against the Bucks, winners of three straight.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 115 - Rockets 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 7.5)

Rockets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.9)

Bucks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Bucks (11-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44% of the time, 33.3% less often than the Rockets (17-5-0) this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (40%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 68% of the time this season (17 out of 25), which is more often than Houston's games have (seven out of 22).

The Bucks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-6) this season while the Rockets have a .438 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-9).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks own a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 124.2 points per game. Defensively, they rank 23rd with 119.2 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is pulling down 44.0 boards per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Bucks are averaging 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Milwaukee ranks 16th in the NBA. It forces 12.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

With a 38.4% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 14.3 treys per contest.

