When the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET), Quinn Hughes and Philipp Kurashev should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a leading scorer for Chicago, with 24 points this season, as he has put up 12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games.

Kurashev is a top contributor for Chicago, with 16 total points this season. In 23 contests, he has scored six goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-10-1 this season, collecting 346 saves and allowing 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .872 save percentage (65th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (43 points), via amassed 15 goals and 28 assists.

Hughes is another important player for Vancouver, with 39 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 30 assists.

Elias Pettersson has scored 11 goals and added 27 assists in 31 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 5-2-2. He has given up 23 goals (2.48 goals against average) and recorded 261 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 1st 3.74 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 1st 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.59 30th 28th 28.1 Shots 27.2 30th 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 28th 6th 25.45% Power Play % 9.89% 31st 23rd 77.08% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.